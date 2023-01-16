Swansea City are hoping to sign Joe Gelhardt on loan from Leeds United.

The Welsh club’s manager Russell Martin has been in talks with the Leeds United loan manager Andrew Taylor regarding a move as per YEP.

Apparently, the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic, and Hull City are keen on signing the 20-year-old as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Leeds already have Rodrigo Moreno, Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter at their disposal and Gelhardt has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road.

The 20-year-old Is highly rated at the Premier League club but he needs to play regularly in order to continue his development.

A loan move during the second half of the campaign will be ideal for him and it remains to be seen whether Leeds can agree on a deal with Swansea.

Gelhardt will be hoping to impress at the Welsh club during the second half of the season and force his way into Jesse Marsch’s first-team plans next season. The player has a big future ahead of him and it remains to be seen whether he can fulfill his potential at Elland Road.