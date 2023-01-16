Collymore predicts three-way tussle for Harry Kane but says Newcastle least attractive option

If Harry Kane decides to leave Tottenham Hotspur there are several clubs who will want to sign him.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes at least three Premier League clubs would want to sign the prolific England international.

Kane, 29, has just under 18 months left on his Spurs contract and with the Lilywhites as far away from winning major silverware as they have ever looked, it seems unlikely the academy graduate will stay beyond his current deal.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why Arsenal are now “favourites” to pip Man City to the title

With age very much against him and facing the very real prospect of becoming the sport’s best player to retire without a major trophy to his name, next summer could force the 29-year-old into a major transfer decision.

Speaking about the possibility of seeing Kane push for a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Premier League trio Man United, Newcastle and Chelsea all vying for his signature, Collymore, who spoke in an exclusive interview, said: “Kane is an interesting one, if he gives any kind of indication that he wants to leave Spurs, he’ll be a wanted man.

“If Man United, Newcastle and Chelsea all went for him, it could very well be the Blues who convince him. It wouldn’t be a hard move to make, the player wouldn’t need to relocate and he’d have a ready-made space available in their squad.