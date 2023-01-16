Crystal Palace looking to launch new bid for Chelsea star before the window closes

Crystal Palace are looking to launch a bid to re-sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher before the end of the January transfer window.

Gallagher enjoyed some of the best football of his career on loan at Crystal Palace last season. The box-to-box midfielder not only contributed through his relentless work rate and defensive ability, but Gallagher showed he can provide goals and assists for his team.

Since returning to Chelsea, Gallagher has found regular game time hard to come by, so a move away from the club shouldn’t be ruled out, with Todd Boehly splashing the cash already this window.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace are looking to launch another bid for Gallagher in an effort to bring him back to Selhurst Park.

Allowing Gallagher to leave Chelsea could be a possibility in the next few weeks. Boehly has already signed over ten players in January, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him add another midfielder before the window closes.

Gallagher flourished under Patrick Vieira so a return to Palace could be best for his development.