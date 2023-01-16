Gary Neville has claimed that Arsenal will finish third in the Premier League, with Manchester United and Manchester City above them.

Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League, eight points ahead of Manchester City in second place.

Predicting Arsenal to slip up at this stage seems a little brave, but that’s exactly what former Manchester United defender Neville has done.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville has predicted Manchester City to win the league, but also his former club United to finish above Arsenal, a comment likely to annoy plenty of the Arsenal fanbase.