Brighton are reportedly expecting a battle for Leandro Trossard’s signature this January, with Arsenal looking set to rival Tottenham for the signing of the Belgium international.

Trossard has been in superb form for Brighton this season, weighing in with seven goals and two assists in the Premier League so far, and looking like a player who could surely make an impact for a big six club.

According to talkSPORT, Brighton look prepared for Trossard to move on this January, and will ask for around £25million for the 28-year-old, who is wanted by both Arsenal and Spurs.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for Trossard’s signature, but he’d undoubtedly be an important addition in Mikel Arteta’s squad right now.

Arsenal have done brilliantly to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but there remain concerns about their lack of squad depth in comparison to reigning champions Manchester City.

With Gabriel Jesus injured, AFC could do well to sign someone like Trossard to give them more of a goal threat up front in the second half of the season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are not looking entirely convincing as they chase a top four place, so would do well to bring in Trossard as an upgrade on Son Heung-min, whose form has suffered a real dip this season.