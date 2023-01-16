Gary Neville reveals why Leeds star could soon become Man City player

Gary Neville has made the controversial claim that he can see Wilfried Gnonto becoming a Manchester City player.

The pundit has been full of praise for the young Leeds United forward, saying he could see him fitting in well in Pep Guardiola’s side at some point.

“Leeds fans won’t like me for saying this but when you look at a player like [Wilfried] Gnonto and how Manchester City play by playing those little passes into those midfield runners, he just looks like a Manchester City winger.”

“Leeds fans won’t like me saying that because I’m not selling him off. I’m sure they want to see him for another few years at Leeds United. He looks really, really good. So mature in his decision-making”,

Leeds certainly have a top talent on their hands, but they won’t want to lose him so soon after bringing him to Elland Road.

LUFC had to cope with losing star duo Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips in the summer.