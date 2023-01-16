Leeds United striker set to finalise January exit

Leeds United forward Max Dean is all set to join Milton Keynes Dons on loan for the remainder of the season.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 18-year-old forward is set to join the League One club so that he can play regularly during the second half of the campaign.

Dean is highly rated at lane road and he has a big future ahead of him. He needs to play regularly in order to continue his development.

He will link up with former Leeds United coach Mark Jackson who has been appointed as the new manager of the League One club last month. The transfer is expected to be formalized in the next few days.

The talented young striker is yet to make his first-team debut for the Premier League club but he has impressed at the youth level. Dean will be hoping to impress during his loan spell at MK Dons and return to Leeds at the end of the season with the hope of pushing for a first-team place.

Although he’s not quite ready to make an impact in the Premier League, he could be a useful squad player for Jesse Marsch if he manages to continue his development.