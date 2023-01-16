Liverpool are the priority target for Qatar as Premier League bid lined up

Liverpool FC are reportedly the priority target as Qatar look to invest in a Premier League club.

The Merseyside giants have been up for sale for a while now as the increasingly unpopular Fenway Sports Group look to move on after what has largely been a pretty successful spell as owners of the club.

Liverpool hired Jurgen Klopp under FSG, and funded major signings like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, which transformed the team’s fortunes, delivering a Champions League title in 2018/19, a Premier League title a year later, and a domestic cup double last season.

Still, this term has been hugely disappointing for the Reds and many fans will surely welcome a change of ownership, with Qatar making them their priority, according to The Anfield Talk…

?? ? TAT EXCLUSIVE: Qatar are giving priority to the acquisition of Liverpool Football Club and are seriously interested but the deal is not complete at this present moment. We will see in the next few days. [@Qatari] pic.twitter.com/1u4BOHfNcU — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) January 15, 2023

Liverpool were valued at £3.89billion by Forbes last May, so if FSG do sell it will be for a considerable profit after they initially bought the club for £300millon back in 2010.

Ben Jacobs also exclusively reported on Tottenham being approached for talks with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, though this was denied by Spurs.