There’s some major Liverpool transfer news emerging today as Fabrizio Romano seems to believe something big is just around the corner at Anfield.

It’s been a difficult season for the Reds and it seems he’s now expecting the club to be active in the market to strengthen their struggling midfield in the coming days.

“I expect them to try for a new midfielder in the next few days,” Romano said to a fan during a live stream last night.

Going into more depth in a piece for CaughtOffside’s Substack, Romano added: “I want to start my afternoon update with Liverpool – it’s not an easy moment for them on the pitch, but I want to clarify that the club is still 100% behind Jurgen Klopp.

“They are protecting their manager, they are backing their manager, they are planning for the future and the present with him.

“Liverpool are also exploring the market for a new midfielder, so let’s see if they can find an opportunity this January or if they will wait until the summer to focus on Jude Bellingham.

“For sure, though, they are keeping an eye on the market until the end of the month.”

Some reports have linked Liverpool with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, but Romano has suggested Chelsea might be the more likely destination.

“I’ve mentioned before that Chelsea have a concrete interest in Moises Caicedo,” he said.

“The Blues really like this player and Graham Potter knows him well from his time in charge of Brighton.

“Let’s see how they will decide to proceed after they spent a lot on Mykhaylo Mudryk. Still, Caicedo is a player they really appreciate and he’s one of the players on their list for the midfield after missing out on Enzo Fernandez.”