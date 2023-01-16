Video: Brilliant choice of music as Man United troll Man City over controversial goal on TikTok

Manchester United have trolled rivals Manchester City with a hilarious TikTok video referencing their controversial goal in the Manchester Derby at the weekend.

Man Utd beat Man City 2-1 at Old Trafford, but Bruno Fernandes’ goal surely shouldn’t have stood, as Marcus Rashford was in an offside position and distracting the City defence with his positioning and movement, though he never actually touched the ball, so the goal was given…

Man Utd's account on TikTok just posted this. "Can't touch this.." ?pic.twitter.com/Me0YMPlkRY — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) January 16, 2023

The Red Devils clearly enjoyed this moment and decided to play it back with ‘Can’t Touch This’ as the soundtrack!

United’s win puts them just a point behind City and will have some fans dreaming of a surprise title challenge this season.