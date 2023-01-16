Video: Brilliant choice of music as Man United troll Man City over controversial goal on TikTok

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have trolled rivals Manchester City with a hilarious TikTok video referencing their controversial goal in the Manchester Derby at the weekend.

Man Utd beat Man City 2-1 at Old Trafford, but Bruno Fernandes’ goal surely shouldn’t have stood, as Marcus Rashford was in an offside position and distracting the City defence with his positioning and movement, though he never actually touched the ball, so the goal was given…

More Stories / Latest News
(Photo) Agent of Manchester United target spotted at Old Trafford
Exclusive: Arsenal offered Mudryk alternatives, two likely Liverpool exits – Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing
Club braced for Arsenal & Tottenham transfer battle over £25m-rated star

The Red Devils clearly enjoyed this moment and decided to play it back with ‘Can’t Touch This’ as the soundtrack!

United’s win puts them just a point behind City and will have some fans dreaming of a surprise title challenge this season.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.