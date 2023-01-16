Manchester United are reportedly already preparing a transfer move for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

The Red Devils have just brought in Dutch striker Wout Weghorst on a short-term deal, but it looks like they’re now thinking more long-term with their targets in attack.

According to Il Mattino, Man Utd’s next target is Napoli front-man Osimhen, who continues to shine in Serie A this season with an impressive 12 goals in 14 league games so far.

The Nigeria international is surely good enough to play at the very highest level, so it would be interesting to see what he could do in the Premier League.

Still only 24 years of age, Osimhen could be ideal to provide Erik ten Hag with a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report suggests Osimhen is happy at Napoli, and that he could cost as much as €150million, so it seems pretty clear this won’t necessarily be an easy deal for United to get done.

Ben Jacobs recently revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Tottenham striker Harry Kane could be another United target in the summer, depending on how the season goes at Spurs.