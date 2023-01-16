Manchester United have held deep discussions to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

The right-back position has been a bit of a problem for Manchester United over the last few years. Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have often rotated with each other, with neither player cementing a guaranteed starting spot in the side.

This season, both players have shown signs of improvement, but Manchester United may consider upgrading if they want to challenge for titles and trophies.

Now, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, Manchester United have held deep discussions about signing Dumfries and Inter Milan would be willing to do a deal for around €40m.

The report claims that Chelsea are also in the race, but competing with Reece James could mean he’s used as more of a squad player, whereas he could back himself to become a key player at Manchester United.

Linking up with fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag could be another positive to joining Manchester United, so it will be interesting to see if a move materialises over the next couple of transfer windows.