Manchester United are interested in making a January transfer window move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans is out of contract at the end of the season, so offloading him during the January transfer window could be in Leicester’s best interest.

Rather than allowing him to leave on a free transfer, getting a small fee for him now may be the smart decision, and he won’t be short of suitors if he becomes available.

Now, according to Belgian journalist Sacho Tavolieri (via SI), Manchester United are interested in making a move for Tielemans this month if he becomes available at the right price.

Despite signing Christian Eriksen and Casemiro during the summer transfer window, a lack of quality cover could be a concern for Manchester United. The likes of Fred and Scott McTominay struggled last season, so an injury to either Eriksen or Casemiro could have a significant negative impact on Erik ten Hag’s side.

Tielemans looks set to leave Leicester with no new contract agreed, so United could now act before anyone else by paying a fee for him rather than waiting for him to become a free agent.