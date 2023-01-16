Manchester United remain interested in Ajax youngster Jurrien Timber ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag looked to strengthen heavily during the summer transfer window, targeting the Eredivisie in his recruitment, bringing in Lisandro Martinez and Antony from former club Ajax.

Another player Ten Hag looked at bringing to Manchester United was Ajax defender Timber, and according to The Sun, Ten Hag has instructed his scouting team to continue to monitor Timber ahead of a summer move.

At 21 years old, Timber is yet to reach his full potential and is already performing at a level to impress Ten Hag. Timber is comfortable playing at right-back as well as in the middle of defence, so his versatility could make him a useful option for Manchester United.

Ten Hag is fully aware of Timber’s capabilities after working with him at Ajax, so he understands what he can bring to his Manchester United team. Linking up with his former manager could be the ideal situation for Timber as he knows he can trust the Dutch manager.