(Photo) Agent of Manchester United target spotted at Old Trafford

The agent of Manchester United transfer target Marco Reus was spotted at Old Trafford at the weekend.

The Daily Mail have reported that Reus has been a player Manchester United have shown interest in before, and the German international is set to explore his options when his contract ends at the end of the season.

Now, Reus’ representatives have been spotted at Old Trafford, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The report claims that his representatives Dirk Hebel and Darren Freeman were spotted at the Manchester derby on Saturday, adding fuel to the rumours that he could be on his way to Old Trafford.

