Newcastle have had contact with 24-year-old attacker’s agents

Newcastle United are looking to improve their attacking options in the coming months and they have identified the Argentine forward Nicolas Gonzalez as a potential target.

The Fiorentina attacker has caught the attention of the Magpies with his performances and a report from Tutto Mercato Web claims that the player could cost around £40 million this month.

The report further states that Newcastle have had a video call with the player’s representatives and it remains to be seen whether they decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer this month.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world but they might not want to pay over the odds for a player who is largely unproven at the highest level.

The Magpies already have Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak at their disposal but they could certainly use more depth in their attacking unit. Gonzalez can operate as a winger as well as a center forward and his versatility will be an added bonus for Newcastle.

The 24-year-old has five goals in 13 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Magpies are hoping to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification for next season. They could certainly use quality reinforcements this month.

The Argentine could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League and Newcastle certainly have the finances to tempt him. It remains to be seen whether they can submit an acceptable offer for Fiorentina now.

The Magpies must look to improve their midfield options as well before the January transfer window slams shut.