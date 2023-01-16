Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the buyer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle United and Everton are currently holding talks in London to sign the 21-year-old center-back.

The Ecuador international’s representatives are in the capital and the player is keen on joining a Premier League club.

The German outfit are thought to be unwilling to sell him this month and a summer move could be more likely.

Hincapie can operate as a center-back as well as a left-back and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle in the long run.

The Magpies have improved their defense considerably with the signing of Sven Botman at the start of the season and Hincapie would be another exceptional long-term signing for them.

Newcastle are pushing for a Champions League finish and they should be able to attract top talents like Hincapie if they manage to finish in the top four.

Furthermore, they are the richest club in the world and they have no shortage of resources either.

The 21-year-old defender has the potential to develop into one of the best center-backs in the world and Newcastle could provide him with the platform to showcase his ability at a higher level.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe has done well to nurture young players throughout his managerial career and he could play a key role in the development of the 21-year-old defender as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Magpies can fend off the competition from their other Premier League rivals and secure the signature of the Bundesliga defender in the coming months.