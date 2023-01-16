According to images circulating on social media on Monday, Liverpool’s Mo Salah was spotted meeting with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in a restaurant earlier this month.

It has been suggested that 30-year-old Salah met with Al-Khelaifi in London following Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat against Brentford on 3 January 2023.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Mohamed Salah after the Brentford match Qatar will make a joint offer to buy Liverpool. That’s true, they’ve been thinking about it for more than two months, the decision was taken last December, https://t.co/vTs29GZf1y — Ismael Mahmoud – ??????? ??? (@ismaeelmahmoudd) January 16, 2023

The nature of the pair’s meeting is unknown, but it has been reported that the state of Qatar are plotting a sensational bid to takeover Liverpool Football Club from current owners Fenway Sports Group.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Mudryk made right choice but Chelsea must sell seven players, Kane’s big decision, Fernandes’ goal was offside, plus more…

Salah, who is currently valued at as much as £80m, is enduring a tough season. Not only are the Reds way down in ninth in the Premier League table, but the Egypt international has netted just seven league goals from 18 games – a long way off his numbers in seasons gone by.