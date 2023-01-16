Premier League team of the week: Arsenal trio and Man United stars in after derby victories

Arsenal and Manchester United players dominate the latest team of the week after important victories in their respective derby matches this weekend.

The Gunners went eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after winning 2-0 away to rivals Tottenham, while Man Utd also showed they should perhaps be factored in to the title race by beating rivals Man City 2-1 at Old Trafford.

See below as BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks gave five of the eleven places in his team to Arsenal or United players, with Ben White and Luke Shaw part of his defence, Martin Odegaard in midfield, and Marcus Rashford joining Bukayo Saka up front…

It will certainly be intriguing when these two teams come up against each other at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday, with so many of their players clearly in great form and having plenty to play for.

Elsewhere in Crooks’ team we have World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Southampton’s free-kick maestro James Ward-Prowse.