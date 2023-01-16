Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Manchester United star’s transfer links with Newcastle

Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column about the future of Scott McTominay at Manchester United amid transfer rumours linking him with a possible move to Newcastle.

The Scotland international has not been playing regularly for Man Utd this season, and it could be that he’d do well to leave Old Trafford in order to enjoy a more prominent role and get his career back on track.

Keith Downie recently told Give Me Sport about Newcastle being interested in signing McTominay on loan, but Romano has suggested it’s not particularly likely that we’ll see the 26-year-old being offloaded by the Red Devils.

Discussing the possible outgoings at United, Romano named youngsters like Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri as players whose futures looked a little uncertain, while he added that Newcastle had a long list of midfielders on their radar.

“I don’t see Manchester United selling important players, the season is still long and so they will make decisions on Pellistri, Elanga but I don’t see McTominay leaving as of now. Newcastle have many midfielders in the list, but no one is close yet,” Romano said.

In truth, Newcastle have probably harmed their chances of signing a player from a rival due to their fine performances this season that look to have put them in serious contention for a top four place.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently third and level on points with United, so Erik ten Hag will surely be wary of letting someone like McTominay move to St James’ Park and aiding their push to beat MUFC to Champions League qualification.

