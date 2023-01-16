Shakhtar Donetsk are to donate £22m of the transfer fee received for Mykhaylo Mudryk after his move to Chelsea.

Mudryk recently completed his move to Chelsea for a fee of around £89m, according to BBC.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside before a move was completed that Mudryk was edging closer to signing for Arsenal, but Chelsea swooped drastically and secure the signing at the weekend.

The £89m fee may seem excessive, but the BBC have also reported that Shakhtar are doing to donate £22m of the transfer fee they’ve received for Mudryk to Ukraine’s war effort, proving funds for medical and prosthetic treatment, psychological support and more.

With Chelsea willing to pay the £89m fee it understandably would have swayed the deal in Chelsea’s favour and donating £22m of the fee will be a gesture that will go down well with Ukrainians.

Mudryk was revealed to the Chelsea fans on Sunday as they faced Crystal Palace, sporting a Ukraine flag as he was presented to the supporters at half-time at Stamford Bridge.