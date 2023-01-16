Newcastle United picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham in their last Premier League outing.

The Magpies continued their impressive campaign with a hard-fought win but Sky Sports commentator Andy Hinchcliffe has now pointed out a below-par performance from Kieran Trippier against the London club.

The 32-year-old England international has been outstanding since joining Newcastle but his crossing was mediocre against Fulham and Newcastle struggled to create too many chances.

Alexander Isak’s late goal handed them a vital win in the top-four race but Hinchcliffe believes that Trippier will be expected to do better in the upcoming weeks.

“That was a real surprise,” he said while co-commentating on the game on Sky Sports. “There has been a lack of quality at times for Kieran Trippier with his delivery into the box.”

The 32-year-old defender Is undoubtedly one of Newcastle’s best players and he will be aware of his sub-par performance against Fulham. The defender will be determined to bounce back strongly in the next outing and it remains to be seen whether he can guide the Magpies to Champions League qualification this season.

The win over Fulham could prove to be vital for Newcastle in the top-four race especially with rivals Manchester United picking up important wins as well.