Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma has been linked with a move away from Spain this month.

According to a report from Relevo, the player has been offered to Tottenham and Liverpool. Danjuma has also been granted permission to travel to the UK for potential transfer talks.

Now a report from COPE claims that the Spanish club will look to recoup around €20 million for the 25-year-old attacker.

Danjuma has been an impressive signing for Villarreal since joining the club last season. He managed to score 16 goals across all competitions last season and has six goals to his name this season.

The 25-year-old could prove to be a quality addition to the Tottenham attack and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners are prepared to pay the asking price.

Spurs could use more depth in their attack and Danjuma would be useful for Antonio Conte, especially with players like Son Heung-Min not hitting top form this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could use the Dutchman as well. They are without key attackers like Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Both clubs have the financial resources to pay €20m for the player, but they have other priorities as well. Spurs need to sign a quality right-back and Liverpool need to sign a central midfielder.

In addition to that, Liverpool have already splashed out on Cody Gakpo this month.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs are prepared to make a move for the Dutchman before the January window closes.