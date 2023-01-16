Tottenham release statement in response to shocking fan attack on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Tottenham have released a statement condemning the behaviour of a fan who tried to kick Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after yesterday’s North London Derby.

The Gunners won 2-0 against Spurs to continue their unlikely title challenge, and it was another superb performance from the league leaders.

However, the result was marred by some unsavoury scenes at the end of the game, with Ramsdale confronted by Spurs forward Richarlison and then by a fan who tried to attack him.

Tottenham now say they are working with the police to help identify the supporter in question as they were ‘appalled’ by what took place.

Richarlison and a Tottenham fan confronting Ramsdale at the end of the full-time whistle ? pic.twitter.com/RL05y6CKr6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 15, 2023