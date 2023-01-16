Exclusive: Arsenal offered Mudryk alternatives, two likely Liverpool exits – Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing

Support Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Every morning I will round up the most important news in football, providing you with exclusive insight, inside stories and everything you need to know for the day ahead.

Al-Khaleej

Understand Saudi side Al-Khaleej have now made an approach to sign Bruno Costa from Porto. Discussions remain ongoing for the Portuguese midfielder

Al-Khaleej also approached Isco few days ago but the former Real Madrid man has turned down this possibility.

Arsenal

Arsenal wanted Mykhaylo Mudryk as a priority, but they feel they did their best by making a huge bid. Arsenal have been clear in the last two years: no bidding wars, respecting the club’s strategy, and no panic as with Dusan Vlahovic, Raphinha, Lisandro Martinez. This is their way, and it’s working well for them. Mikel Arteta and Edu have made several superb signings and this team is enjoying an incredible season, now eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

I’ve never doubted that this Arsenal side can be serious title contenders, and they are now the favourites. I see something special in this squad and I keep saying the same – for sure Manchester City have the better and deeper squad, but Arsenal are incredible, the team is amazing.

As for signings in attack, this week Arsenal will decide on the strategy after Mudryk. There are no concrete talks for any of the players mentioned yet; of course agents and intermediaries are offering solutions, Arsenal will take their time. On Raphinha, I’m told he’d really love to stay at Barcelona as priority – we’ll see if it changes this week.

Mikel Arteta on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea: “We’ve excellent players. We want to improve our squad in this transfer window and I mean myself, the staff, players, the board, and ownership. We’re on it but we will do the deals that we can do and that we believe is right for the club.”

Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus’ return: “Hopefully we will have Gabriel back for the final months, it was a serious injury a bit longer than we expected it. He is gonna to do everything he can to make it shorter but we’ll miss him for a while.”

Confirmed: Arsenal third-choice goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo leaves Crewe to join Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz on loan until the end of the season. The deal was completed yesterday after medical tests.

Barcelona

Raphinha sends clear message: “This is my first trophy with this giant club, this enormous shirt of FC Barcelona — it’s incredible. And so now we go for more trophies.”

Further talks have been scheduled between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Memphis Depay. No doubts on the player side as Memphis wants the move and he’s set to leave Barca in January, as reported yesterday. Atletico want to anticipate English clubs on Memphis deal.

Chelsea

Graham Potter on Mykhaylo Mudryk deal: “Mykhaylo is a young player with exciting quality in the final third. He is very fast and direct, I like him. I think the crowd will like him!”

Mykhaylo Mudryk: “I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea. This is a huge club, Premier League is fantastic league and it’s a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my team-mates and I’m looking forward to working under Graham Potter.”

Noni Madueke started for PSV yesterday as Chelsea discussions took place during the week but there’s nothing agreed between the two clubs at this stage.

Everton

Everton have offered Anthony Gordon a new deal, let’s see how talks will go in the next months. Chelsea have decided to invest in Mykhaylo Mudryk so they’re not in talks to sign Gordon now. Tottenham monitored him in the last few months but they now feel they need different players as a priority.

Fiorentina

Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone: “I can now confirm that Sofyan Amrabat and Nico Gonzalez are not for sale. The president Commisso already said that — I can confirm the same for both Gonzalez and Amrabat.”

Leeds United

Azzedine Ounahi deal. Leeds have to decide how to proceed with signings after spending big money on Georginio Rutter. The deal is not dead, but other clubs are also moving.

The next week is expected to be key — as Napoli have offered €15m to Angers one week ago.

Liverpool

As reported and as also mentioned here multiple times, I expect Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both have very good chances of leaving Liverpool in June, at the moment new deal talks are very quiet.

Manchester United

I don’t see Manchester United selling important players, the season is still long and so they will make decisions on Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga but I don’t see Scott McTominay leaving as of now. Newcastle have many midfielders in the list, but no one is close yet.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have a number of midfield players on their list of targets, but none are close to joining at the moment. Despite links with Scott McTominay, I don’t expect him to leave Manchester United this January.

Nottingham Forest

Understand Danilo is expected to land in England imminently in order to undergo medical tests and sign his contract as a new Nottingham Forest player. Palmeiras will receive €20m fee, it will be permanent transfer as reported earlier.

Poland

Talks between Steven Gerrard and the Poland national team are ongoing. Waiting for his final decision but it’s being considered, as reported by Polish press earlier in the week. Polish FA will speak again to Gerrard in order to proceed with discussions.

Southampton

I mentioned in the summer that James Ward-Prowse was attracting interest from West Ham. However, Southampton want to keep him now, this is very clear; we will see in the summer, it’s really difficult to predict summer moves now… it depends on managers, directors, many factors.

Wolves

Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes will fly to England in the next hours in order to undergo medical tests and sign as new Wolverhampton player. Here we go, it’s confirmed. Wolves will pay €17m to Flamengo — also Pablo Sarabia deal will be sealed next week.

Goncalo Guedes future is open as Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui confirms he left him out because of “tactical decision”. Lopetegui also says “Goncalo is our player” but added “anything can happen” in the market when asked about his future.