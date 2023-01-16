Video Evidence: Spurs’ Serie Boy Looks Just The Tonic

Destiny Udogie was identified by Tottenham’s scouts and Daniel Levy for once, didn’t hesitate; the North London side secured the twenty-year-olds signature in a deal worth £ 15 million rising to £18million. At this stage, Tottenham could do with some good news and specifically in terms of filling the creative void that has slowly but surely become apparent in N17. Udogie joins Spurs in time for next season.

I have to confess I’m a cynic when it comes to these youth player deals. They are routinely billed as the next big thing, without much critical thinking in the mix. However, Destiny looks to me to be the real deal. He really is an exciting player.

This tape is a compilation of all the boys’ smart passes from 2022.

What do you think, or have I lost my actual mind?