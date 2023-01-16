Video: Gary Neville drops major Liverpool takeover hint

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Premier League giants Liverpool have been linked with a takeover in recent weeks and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has now dropped a major hint regarding the club’s ownership.

The former Manchester United defender has now claimed that Liverpool have got new owners coming into the club soon and that could help the Reds rebuild their squad especially if the new owners are prepared to back Jurgen Klopp in the transfer market.

More Stories / Latest News
26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January
West Ham eyeing former Premier League manager as David Moyes replacement
Leeds United striker set to finalise January exit

Neville added that the new Chelsea owners have backed Graham Potter heavily during the transfer window and the new Liverpool owners will be expected to do the same.

The Reds have won every single trophy under their current ownership but they are in desperate need of investment if they are to compete with clubs like Manchester City in the near future.

More Stories Gary Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.