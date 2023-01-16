Video: Ibrahima Konate instructs Fabinho where to position himself against Brighton

Liverpool crashed to a humiliating defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Reds were beaten 3-0 at the AMEX Stadium and the home side thoroughly outplayed the visitors.

Brighton midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister steamrolled the Liverpool midfield and ran rings around them throughout the game.

A video has now emerged of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho struggling to hold his position. The Brazilian defensive midfielder was caught out of position and young defender Ibrahima Konate had to instruct him where to position himself on the pitch.

Ibrahima Konaté having to tell Fabinho where to position himself on the pitch … ????

pic.twitter.com/Fx4MhPv8P9 — ???????? (@KonateFC) January 16, 2023

Fabinho has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club but his form has dipped considerably this season and the Brazilian has been a liability for Liverpool in recent months.

It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old can improve his performance in the coming months and help Liverpool finish the season strongly.