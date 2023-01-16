West Ham eyeing former Premier League manager as David Moyes replacement

West Ham United manager David Moyes is under a lot of pressure after his side’s poor performances in recent months.

The Hammers are currently flirting with relegation and Moyes will be expected to steer them to safety. West Ham are currently 18th in the league table with just four wins from 19 league matches.

David Moyes received significant financial backing during the summer transfer window but things have not gone according to plan for the Scottish manager.

There have been rumors that the Hammers could look to replace him if results do not improve soon.

Now Italian outlet Calciomercato are claiming that former Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez could replace Moyes at the London stadium.

Benitez has proven himself with top clubs like Newcastle, Liverpool, and Chelsea in the past and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Hammers. He has won trophies like the Champions League, La Liga, and FA Cup throughout his managerial career and he also guided a relegated Newcastle side back to the Premier League. The Hammers will certainly benefit from his experience and tactical nous.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham can turn things around in the coming weeks under David Moyes.