Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven is being linked with aWest Ham this morning, and his potential transfer to the London Stadium may finally put an end to the Maxwel Cornet.

According to the report, the Irons are one of several Premier League teams keeping an eye on the 20-year-old winger, who has flourished since transferring from Tottenham Hotspur to the Eredivisie side three seasons ago.

Chelsea had been mentioned as well a potential destination for Madueke recently, but this looks doubtful now that they have acquired Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 20-year-old winger is undoubtedly someone PSV would be reluctant to release. According to reports, Madueke might cost up to £40 million.