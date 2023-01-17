£300,000-a-week set to be offered to key Man United star as part of new contract

Marcus Rashford has been the protagonist in Manchester United’s impressive run of form and with a contract expiry date getting ever closer, negotiations over a new deal are ongoing.

Man United have already triggered the one-year option in Rashford’s current deal to keep him at the club until 2024 but the Red Devils want to keep the local star long-term.

Negotiations over a new deal are ongoing and according to Manchester Evening News, United are keen to reward the 25-year-old’s impressive return to form by giving him an increase on his £200,000 weekly salary.

Rashford has scored 16 goals with a further six assists across 26 matches in all competitions this season as the England star looks to be the man to end Man United’s six-year trophy drought over the next few months.

Rashford is expected to receive £300,000-a-week as part of his new deal after Erik ten Hag sought to introduce a salary cap at the Manchester club to stave off issues that have plagued the club in recent years related to dressing room jealously over wages, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Man United will no longer pay superstars northwards of £300,000 per week – with David de Gea’s £375,000-a-week contract the only one over that limit currently – but that will be decreased when the goalkeeper signs his new deal.