A 35-year-old man has been charged with assault after he kicked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following the Gunners’ 2-0 North London derby win against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Extending their lead at the top of the Premier League table, Mikel Arteta’s high-flying Gunners recorded another victory when they met Antonio Conte’s Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

An own-goal from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and a beautiful effort from captain Martin Odegaard sealed the tie and saw the red half of London go nine points clear of Manchester City, who also suffered derby defeat against rivals Man United.

However, despite the magnitude of their win, Arsenal’s celebrations were dampened after goalkeeper Ramsdale was kicked by an opposition fan near to his goal just after the full-time whistle.

Following the shocking incident, both the police and the FA were quick to condemn the fan’s actions, stating that ‘violence of any form has no place in football’.

And now, according to recent reports, including one from TalkSPORT , the fan in question, who is named Joseph Watts, has been charged with assault.

Watts, from Hackney in London, was charged on Tuesday and is reportedly due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on February 17, 2023.