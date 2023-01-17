Arsenal interested in signing £75m Newcastle target after missing out on Mudryk

Arsenal were dealt a blow last week as Chelsea hijacked their deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk but the Gunners are already lining up alternatives and have a Newcastle target in mind.

Mikel Arteta had been eying up a move for the Ukrainian for some time and last week submitted a new bid for the winger, which is believed to have been €70m plus add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano, and were in discussions over the add-ons package before Chelsea stepped in and signed the 22-year-old.

Following the disappointing news, Arsenal were linked with a move for Barcelona’s Raphinha, who they targetted in the summer; but the Catalan giants will only sell the winger if an interested party agrees to pay their £100m fee, according to Sport.

As this is unlikely, Arsenal have now moved onto a star that was targetted by Newcastle throughout last summer’s transfer window.

According to Sky Germany, Arsenal are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby as Mikel Arteta looks to finally add another winger to his squad.

The French star can play on either side and has a contract with Leverkusen until 2025.

Diaby was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer as Newcastle had been preparing a £50m move for the 23-year-old but Bayer Leverkusen valued him closer to £75m at the time.

It is uncertain what the French star will cost Arsenal during this window, but it will not be too far from the Bundesliga club’s previous valuation.