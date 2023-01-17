Arsenal become title favourites with supercomputer for the first time after setting new record

Arsenal have become the favourites to win the Premier League title with Opta’s supercomputer for the first time this season.

The Gunners have defied all the odds to find themselves eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table following another weekend where everything went their way, with Mikel Arteta’s side enjoying a 2-0 win in the North London Derby against Tottenham, while Manchester City were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United in the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford.

Now, Opta claim that Arsenal have edged ahead of reigning champions Man City as the favourites to win the league this season, while the tweet below shows they currently have their best ever points tally at this stage in a season in their entire history…

47 – Arsenal have won 47 points from 18 Premier League games this season; the most points they’ve won at this stage of a campaign in their league history. Dreaming. pic.twitter.com/654cQE4PYZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2023

This is some achievement by Arteta, though of course fans will know it means little unless the team can continue to stay consistent and keep its place at the top of the table.

Arsenal haven’t won the league since all the way back in the Invincibles campaign of 2003/04, and to do it ahead of this dominant City side would be a surprise almost in the same category as when Leicester City were crowned champions in 2015/16.