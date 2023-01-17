Arsenal, along with two other unnamed Premier League sides, are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Ekrem Konur, who claims the Gunners are ‘monitoring’ Almiron’s situation which will see him out of contract at St James’ Park in 18 months’ time.

?#EXCL | Arsenal and 2 clubs from the Premier League are monitoring the situation of Newcastle’s 28-year-old winger Miguel Almirón. ?? ?#AFC ?? Newcastle will start negotiations to extend the contract of the Paraguayan player. ?#NUFC pic.twitter.com/8qeHpB77su — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) January 17, 2023

Almiron, 28, endured an up-and-down campaign last time out which promoted infamous criticism from Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.

However, seemingly reinventing himself under manager Eddie Howe, the Paraguay international has turned his form around this season and now boasts nine goals and one assist in 19 Premier League appearances.

With his contract running down and the Magpies likely to want to renew his deal, Almiron faces a relatively uncertain future, and according to these latest reports, that could see several clubs, including Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, capitalise.

The Gunners recently missed out on signing Mykhailo Mudryk, who opted instead to join rivals Chelsea, so Arteta will undoubtedly be on the lookout for an alternative transfer option, and Almiron, a clear fan-favourite in the Northeast, could prove to be a shrewd signing.