Arsenal have reportedly made contact over the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby as an alternative to Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Gunners urgently need to strengthen up front this January, and were long looking like the favourites to sign Mudryk until Chelsea hijacked the deal late on.

It now looks like Arsenal are looking into signing Diaby from Leverkusen, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth in the tweet below, though he does stress that this isn’t necessarily looking like an easy deal as the Bundesliga side don’t want to sell and were quoting as much as €100million for the Frenchman in the summer…

Arsenal have made initial contact with Bayer Leverkusen over Moussa Diaby. Leverkusen do not want to sell mid-season. Leverkusen were quoting €100m to interested clubs in the summer. #AFC #Bayer04 #MoussaDiaby — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) January 17, 2023

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get that price down, and Gooners will certainly be hoping there are other options being considered as well.

The injury to Gabriel Jesus means Arsenal surely can’t rest on their laurels, even with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Diaby has performed well in his time in Germany and could be ideal to fill in for Jesus while he’s injured, and give Mikel Arteta the chance to rest players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli a bit more often.