Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on key Arsenal contract talks

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal’s negotiations over three important new contracts for Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba.

The Gunners will be desperate to keep this trio at the Emirates Stadium after their superb contributions this season, and Romano has written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column about when these deals could finally be concluded and announced.

He said: “Talks are ongoing with Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba. All discussions are very positive but it will be time to get deals signed this year. Timing is up to club and player, could be any moment or months.”

Arsenal are currently eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and keeping top young players like Saka, Martinelli and Saliba will surely be crucial for them if they want to continue to re-establish themselves as a force in the English game.

As noted by Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, Saliba has made it clear he’s happy at Arsenal and that his agent is discussing the terms of his new deal, so fans can perhaps be optimistic that these contracts will be sorted soon.

Still, this is a saga that has dragged on a little bit, so the club would do well to wrap things up soon in case it becomes a distraction from the positive stuff that’s happening for them on the pitch.