Aston Villa set to make offer for 24-year-old Juventus midfielder

Aston Villa want to sign Weston McKennie and are reportedly preparing to make Juventus an opening offer.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Ekrem Konur, who claims the Villians have their sights set on bringing the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) international to Villa Park.

? Aston Villa are preparing to make an opening offer to Juventus for Weston McKennie. ?? ?#AVFC ?#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/p2Czjai5ZM — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) January 17, 2023

Although speculation surrounding McKennie, 24, continues to mount, the American has been a regular in Massimo Allegri’s Juventus first-team this season. After starting in 12 out of a possible 19 Serie A games, the 24-year-old’s importance is obvious.

READ MORE: Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms INEOS bidding to buy Manchester United

However, with his deal set to expire in two years’ time, the next couple of transfer windows may be the Italian’s only chance to command a significant transfer fee, and with Unai Emery’s Villa not short of financial firepower, The Old Lady will probably welcome the chance to negotiate a future deal.

Since joining Juventus from German Schalke back in 2020, initially on loan before making his switch permanent the following season, McKennie, who has 41 international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 94 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 17 goals along the way.