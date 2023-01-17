Barcelona turn to Man City midfielder as Kante edges closer to new Chelsea contract

Barcelona are eyeing a free transfer for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim the Catalan giants have turned their attention to Man City’s number eight after it became apparent Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante is close to extending his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Gundogan, 32, will be out of contract with Man City at the end of the season, and even though he is already eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of England, the Citizens have yet to extend his deal.

This would suggest that Pep Guardiola, who left the 32-year-old out of his starting lineup to face rivals Man United last weekend, is content for the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker to move on.

Interestingly, it seems Chelsea’s Kante was Xavi’s preferred signing but with the Frenchman on the verge of committing his long-term future to the Blues, Barcelona have been forced to reassess their transfer strategy. Irrespective of that though, should they successfully lure him away from the Etihad, Gundogan would prove a real asset to the La Liga side.

Not only has the German lifted multiple major trophies during his six years with the Citizens, but his vast experience, both domestically and internationally, puts him in a small bracket of players, the fact he could be signed for free is an added bonus.