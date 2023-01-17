Chelsea will make a decision on Conor Gallagher in the coming days as there continues to be interest from Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, Romano provided an update on Gallagher’s situation, with Graham Potter supposedly a big fan of his potential.

Still, it seems an exit can’t be ruled out, with Gallagher not quite managing to establish himself as a first-team regular this season, despite looking so impressive out on loan at Palace last term.

The England international could perhaps be worth sticking with for a while longer, but it’s difficult to wait around for an opportunity at a club like Chelsea, with Newcastle and Palace looking like good opportunities for him if he wants to play week in, week out in the Premier League and develop his game.

Discussing the latest on Gallagher’s future, Romano said: “Interest is genuine and strong by both Newcastle and Crystal Palace since July, but it’s up to Chelsea.

“They will make a decision on many players in the next days, including Gallagher. Potter remains big fan of his potential but it has to be club decision together with the coach.”

Chelsea have made so many changes to their squad under new owner Todd Boehly, and it might be that they’d now do well to offload some players after a huge amount of spending on new signings.