Chelsea have reportedly held positive talks over the potential transfer of Noni Madueke from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

The Blues have had a busy January, bringing in Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana, and they might not be done just yet.

According to journalist Hrach Khachatryan, Chelsea have had positive contacts over the potential signing of Madueke, who could be allowed to leave his current club if they receive something in the region of €45million.

See the tweet below for details as it sounds like Chelsea are making decent progress on what could be another exciting signing to strengthen their attack…

Chelsea had 'positive contacts' with PSV over the possible move of Noni Madueke. The Dutch side are ready to accept €40-45 mln. Personal terms are not a problem. #CFC #PSV?? pic.twitter.com/RfKWBMF0gU — Hrach Khachatryan (@hrachoff) January 17, 2023

With the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling not at their best this season, it surely makes sense for Chelsea to be targeting someone like Madueke to join Felix and Mudryk in giving Graham Potter fresh options up front.

Madueke had a spell at Tottenham earlier in his career and has looked hugely impressive since moving to the Eredivisie to continue his development.