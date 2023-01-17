Euro giants plotting Chelsea raid for £47.5m star

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Carlo Ancelotti wants to add more quality and depth in the wide areas and he is eyeing up a summer move for the 28-year-old.

Sterling signed for Chelsea at the start of the season for a fee of around £47.5 million but he has been largely underwhelming so far. The England international has 4 goals and 2 assists in 15 Premier League appearances and the Blues could look to part ways at the end of the season.

Chelsea have recently signed a quality winger in Mykhaylo Mudryk and they have strengthened their attack with the loan signing of Joao Felix as well.

It remains to be seen whether Sterling gets regular game time during the second half of the campaign.

Apparently, Real Madrid could make a move to sign the England international at the end of the season with Carlo Ancelotti looking to use Federico Valverde in the central midfield next season. The Uruguayan international has had to deputize as a right-sided winger quite often this season and Sterling is expected to occupy that position if the transfer goes through.

The opportunity to join Real Madrid will be an attractive option for the 28-year-old and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement.

Chelsea might look to recoup most of what they paid for Sterling at the start of the season.