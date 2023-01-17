Everton have reportedly been offered the chance to sign the Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser.

As per reports, the 28-year-old is free to leave Newcastle this month and it remains to be seen whether the Toffees can secure his services before the January window closes.

The winger has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at St James’s Park and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly. A move to Everton would give him the fresh start he needs right now.

Everton are currently 19th in the league table with the fewest number of wins in the Premier League. The Toffees have scored just 15 goals from 19 league matches and they are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

Fraser could be a useful player for Frank Lampard during the second half of the season and Everton must do everything in their power to secure his services.

The 28-year-old winger will be desperate to get his career back on track and his determination to succeed could be added bonus for the Toffees.

He will add flair and goals from the wide areas. With the likes of Anthony Gordon struggling to hit top form this season, the Newcastle player could be a useful addition in the short-term.