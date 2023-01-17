Exclusive: Arsenal’s Declan Rice talks, potential Chelsea exit, and more – Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing

Hello and welcome to my Daily Briefing – every morning I will round up the most important news in football, providing you with exclusive insight, inside stories and everything you need to know for the day ahead – click here to donate a subscription!

Arsenal

I’m told that nothing will be decided now for Declan Rice, also because the player is not leaving in January as things stand. But for sure Arsenal have an interest, as has been reported, and they discussed Declan internally. He’s appreciated by many clubs including Chelsea. But again, it will take time to see where Declan will go; no discussions have taken place on the player’s side yet.

Ben Jacobs recently stated in his column here that Rice’s transfer valuation may have fallen to around the £70-75million mark.

Facundo Torres reveals: “Orlando confirmed to me that there was contact with Arsenal, but then I left for the World Cup… we will see now how it goes. I would love to play in Europe. It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a kid.”

William Saliba: “I am so happy here at Arsenal. The club is speaking with my agent and me on new contract. The only thing I can do is focus on my football, but I am really so happy here.”

Talks are ongoing with Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba. All discussions are very positive but it will be time to get deals signed this year. Timing is up to club and player, could be any moment or months.

Aston Villa

Official, completed. Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Chicago Fire for the permanent transfer of the Colombian striker Jhon Duran. The talented 19-year-old has signed a long term contract as the deal is confirmed. Villa will pay $18m guaranteed fee plus $4m potential add-ons.

Atalanta

Many important clubs are monitoring Merih Demiral as Turkish centre back has always attracted interest in the last few years after his performances with Atalanta. He’s one to watch this year as clubs are informed on the conditions of a potential transfer.

Barcelona

Memphis Depay’s lawyer Sebastien Ledure: “There are no negotiations ongoing for Memphis to join Inter. I can deny all these links — it’s not a possibility we are discussing.”

My understanding is that Depay will leave Barca in January, as Atletico Madrid remain interested.

Franck Kessie’s future depends now on Barcelona. Discussions took place with intermediaries on a possible swap deal with Marcelo Brozovic over last days, but it’s up to Barca and Xavi.