Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes at the end of the season.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese midfielder is a part of Liverpool’s transfer wishlist.

The 24-year-old has been quite impressive since his move to Wolves and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can agree on a fee with the Molineux outfit in the coming months.

Romano has confirmed that a future transfer to Liverpool was already discussed before he agreed to join Wolves and the player will not be an alternative to the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months and it appears that the Reds are keen on signing the England international as well as Nunes.

Liverpool are set to lose Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain as free agents in the summer and they are looking to bring in two central midfielders. The midfield has been a major concern for the Reds this season and it remains to be seen whether they can sort out those problems at the end of the season.

A move to Liverpool would be an exciting opportunity for Nunes and he would get to showcase his quality at a higher level.

The 24-year-old has adapted well to English football and he could make an immediate impact at Anfield next season. He will be hoping to play for a club capable of winning the major trophies and it remains to be seen whether the move to Liverpool is finalized in the summer.

