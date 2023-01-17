If Kai Havertz is to be a success at Chelsea he needs to get angry at times.

That is the view of former defender Frank Leboeuf, who believes the German attacker has quality but has urged him to add more aggression to his game.

After leaving Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, Havertz, 23, joined the Blues in a deal worth a whopping £80m. However, struggling to live up to his lofty price tag, the German has netted just 29 goals in well over 100 appearances for the club.

Often forced to lead the Blues’ attack, it is clear Havertz is not capable of operating as a lone striker, and Leboeuf, who wants to see the 23-year-old get angry at times, has highlighted that.

“Kai Havertz is a very nice guy, a real gentleman,” Leboeuf told Si & Dan Talk Chelsea.

“But I want him to be a warrior, I want him to be upset; I like when he’s upset and he shows his character. But I want him to finish the job and be harder than he is. We don’t have that, he’s not a striker either, he needs a centre-forward next to him.”

Following Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan, Chelsea have found their striking problems tough to solve. Although blessed with a wealth of wide-attacking talent, the central striking position is one area the club have yet to settle on, and if Havertz is to remain a Blue, it is obvious Graham Potter must find an outright striker to help complement him.