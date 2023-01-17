Highly-rated Arsenal ace turns down latest contract offer

Arsenal are hoping to secure a contract extension with the talented young defender William Saliba.

The 21-year-old defender has been a key player for the Gunners this season and he has formed a quality defensive partnership alongside Gabriel Magalhaes this season.

The Gunners are currently on top of the Premier League table and they will be hoping to go all the way this season.

One of the main reasons why the Londoners have had so much success in the Premier League this season is because of their defensive organization and Saliba has been an integral player for Mikel Arteta.

The player has a contract with the Gunners until the summer of 2024 and it is no surprise that Arsenal are looking to extend his stay at the club.

According to a report from ESPN, the Premier League club have submitted a contract offer to the player but the 21-year-old has decided to turn it down because there is a significant difference between his demands and the club’s current proposal.

Apparently, the talented young Frenchman is keen on signing a new deal at Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League outfit are prepared to offer him a lucrative proposal in the coming months. Saliba has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League defender and the Gunners cannot afford to lose him just yet.

The fact that Saliba wants to continue at Arsenal will be encouraging for the Londoners and they will be looking to hold further talks to sort out the youngster’s future in the coming weeks.