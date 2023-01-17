Journalist tips Newcastle to sign new attacker if 25-year-old is sold

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United may need to bring in a new winger if Allan Saint-Maximin leaves St James’ Park this month.

That is the view of journalist Keith Downie, who believes the Magpies would replace the French attacker if he were to find a new club this month.

Saint-Maximin, 25, has struggled to force his way back into Eddie Howe’s first team since he returned from injury.

Resigned to nothing more than a bit-part role on the Geordies’ bench, the 25-year-old has managed just four Premier League starts all season.

Clearly out of favour and unlikely to dislodge the in-form Joelinton from Howe’s first-team plans, Saint-Maximin may have no choice but to sound out a move in order to get regular minutes again.

Allan Saint-Maximin in action for Newcastle United.

Recent reports have linked Saint-Maimin with a move to Tottenham Hotspur with director Fabio Paratici believed to be a big fan of the Frenchman (Football London), however, with the Lilywhites yet to make a January signing, it remains unknown just how serious their interest is.

Nevertheless, speaking about the possibility of the rapid number 10 leaving the Northeast, Downie, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “If Saint-Maximin goes – and I think there’s a possibility of that – and they manage to get some money for him, I think they could go out and buy someone.”

Since joining Newcastle from Nice back in 2019, Saint-Maximin, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 107 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 32 goals along the way.

