Leeds could sell player Marsch labelled ‘amazing’ just last week

Leeds United could reportedly be set to make a surprise sale despite Jesse Marsch recently praising this promising young player.

Charlie Cresswell is currently out on loan at Millwall and had been impressing there, though in more recent games he’s found himself out of favour.

Latest reports now suggest that Leeds could end Cresswell’s loan early, and that a permanent move away could also be on the cards for the 20-year-old defender.

Some Leeds fans will surely be disappointed by this news, as it looked like Cresswell could at some point be someone capable of challenging for a place in Marsch’s side.

The American tactician himself praised the youngster as “amazing” in a recent interview, but things can change quickly in football.

