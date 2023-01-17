Liverpool eyeing up late bid for Premier League midfielder if offered encouragement

Liverpool could make a late move for Wolves’ Ruben Neves during the current transfer window if they are encouraged that a deal is possible.

The Reds are in the market for a midfielder and have been tipped to make moves for Matheus Nunes and Jude Bellingham in the summer, reports Paul Joyce, but it remains to be seen if they sign anyone in January.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reiterated in recent press conferences that the Reds will be signing nobody during the current window but a report from Football Insider suggests a late move for Wolves’ Ruben Neves could be possible.

The report states the Merseyside club’s interest is serious and they will make a bid if offered encouragement a deal is possible.

Ruben Neves to Liverpool?
Wolves are expected to complete more signings this month in a bid to fight off relegation and once they have been concluded, the Midlands club could be willing to listen to offers for Neves, whose contract expires in the summer of 2024.

The Portugal international would be a great addition to Liverpool’s squad as he would bolster an area that is having a big impact on the Reds’ season so far.

